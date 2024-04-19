BISP embraces E-procurement

In adherence to the “E-Pak-Procurement Regulations, 2023” stipulated by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, Additional Secretary of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), marked a significant milestone today by initiating E-Procurements within the organization. The inaugural tender, titled “Procurement of Enrollment Slips with QR Code Receipts”, was officially launched through the E-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (e-PADS) of PPRA today, at the BISP Headquarters.

The introduction of E-Procurements in BISP underscores the organization’s commitment to modernize its procurement processes in line with contemporary regulatory frameworks. By leveraging e-PADS, BISP aims to streamline its procurement operations, enhance transparency, and ensure the efficient utilization of public funds.

Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, during the event, commended the implementation of E-Procurements in BISP as a pivotal step towards promoting accountability and efficiency. He extended his appreciation to the BISP procurement team for their dedication and diligence in realizing this initiative.