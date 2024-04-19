UOK teachers call for boycott over payment issues

University of Karachi (KU) Teachers Association on Friday announced a boycott of the evening classes from Monday over non-payment of dues.

In a speech, Teachers Association President Shah Ali-ul-Qader said that call for a boycott of evening classes was due to the non-payment of dues. Non-payment of levy encashment is also a big problem, Shah Ali said. The teachers’ medical bills have also not been paid so far, said the president of the teachers’ association. He said that the Sindh government should think about the teachers and their issues and problems as well. Shaikh-ul-Jamia immediately should ensure the payment of all dues, President of the Teachers’ Association warned.