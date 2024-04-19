Two Justices leave for Doha conference

Supreme Court Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Lahore High Court Justice Jawad Hassan left for Qatar to participate in an international conference about commercial courts on Friday. Both judges are on a three-day visit to Doha to attend the Standing International Forum for Commercial Courts (SIFoCC). They will also deliver their valuable speeches at the international conference in which judges from various countries including the United Kingdom (UK) will also participate and share their thoughts.

As per the details of the conference, the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) is the host of the fifth full meeting of the (SIFoCC) in Doha. The conference is scheduled on April 20 and 21 at Qatar University, this conference – being held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa – marks a significant milestone for Qatar, as more than 170 guests from as many as 50 jurisdictions will convene. Notably, 70% of G20 countries are members of SIFoCC, ensuring a diverse representation across six continents. The previous edition of SIFoCC meetings were in London, New York, Singapore and Sydney. Founded in 2016, SIFoCC serves as a unique platform that brings together commercial courts from around the world to foster collaboration, share best practices, and advance the resolution of commercial disputes.