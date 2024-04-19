15 Lady Reading Hospital doctors suspended in health card medicine scandal

A social media video exposing alleged misuse of the health card program has resulted in the suspension of 15 doctors at Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital (LRH). The video, filmed by a relative of a patient, claimed that although the patient was admitted under the health card scheme, they were only provided with a small amount of medication (worth Rs. 130) and forced to purchase additional medicine (worth Rs. 30,000) themselves. Following the video’s virality, Provincial Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah intervened and after the inquary prompting the suspension of 11 trainee doctors and 4 female associate professors from the Gynecology Department. A statement from LRH identified the suspended doctors as Dr. Hina Javed, Dr. Kainatullah Khan, Dr. Khadija, Dr. Syeda Maimona Shah, Dr. Ruqia Jahangir, Dr. Nighat Parveen, Dr. Basirat, Dr. Kulsoom, Dr. Maryam Arif, Laili Asghar, Dr. Chand Kamil, Dr. Farnaz, Dr. Mehnaz Raees, Dr. Shahida Sultan, and Dr. Laila Zeb. Doctors’ organizations have contested the inquiry, claiming that the doctors are being scapegoated for shortcomings in hospital management. The investigation’s findings are awaited.