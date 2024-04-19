Smog Remediation Case: LHC orders immediate transfer of two officers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the immediate transfer of Deputy Director Environment Lahore and Deputy Director Sheikhupura in the ongoing smog remediation case. Justice Shahid Karim presided over the hearing of petitions filed by citizen Haroon Farooq and others.

The court’s decision came due to the officers’ failure to take action against polluters. The LHC ordered the Director General (DG) Environment to promptly replace these two officials.

During the proceedings, Justice Shahid Karim questioned the plans of the City Business District (CBD) regarding a 100-hectare area. The CBD’s lawyer responded that they are undertaking a project on behalf of the Punjab Government. A member of the Judicial Commission raised concerns about housing societies encroaching on agricultural land, warning of potential food security issues. Justice Shahid Karim emphasized the government’s need to address this issue seriously. The CBD’s lawyer further highlighted the proliferation of illegal housing societies around Lahore. He pointed out that these societies often acquire two acres of land, install an electricity pole, and then proceed to develop housing complexes. Justice Shahid Karim commented that there might not be a clear policy governing housing societies. The court has adjourned the hearing until next week to further deliberate on the matter.