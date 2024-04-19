Juventus ordered to pay Ronaldo more than $10 million in salary dispute

Juventus has been ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo more than $10 million by an arbitration board following a salary dispute. The dispute regarded a move by Juventus players to defer part of their salaries during the coronavirus pandemic. The 9.8 million euros ($10.5 million) that Juventus was ordered to pay Ronaldo is half the amount that the five-time Ballon d´Or winner had been seeking from the Turin club in back wages. Juventus said in a statement late Wednesday that “with the support of its legal counsel” it´s “reviewing the decision made by the arbitration board, reserving all assessments and initiatives to preserve its rights.” Ronaldo played for Juventus from 2018-21, helping the club to two Serie A titles.