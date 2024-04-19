West Indies women victorious over Pakistan

Captain Hayley Matthews led West Indies women to a resounding 113-run victory over Pakistan in the opening One Day International (ODI) of the series held at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Hayley Matthews showcased her brilliance with a remarkable century, scoring 140 runs off 150 balls, adorned with 15 fours and a six. This marked her fifth career century in 81 matches, achieved in 125 balls, featuring nine fours and a six. She partnered with Shemaine Campbelle, contributing 102 runs for the second wicket after an early setback with just a single run on the board due to the loss of opener Rashada Williams.

In response, Pakistan faltered early, struggling at 65 for four, and further slipping to 100 for six. Despite efforts from Muneeba Ali and Nida Dar, who offered some resistance, Pakistan couldn’t sustain against the disciplined West Indies bowling attack.