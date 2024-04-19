Turkish top General calls on COAS, CJCSC

Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Metin Gürak called upon Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). During the meeting, the two discussed matters related to “enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation”. The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to forge deeper strategic ties. The military’s media wing added that the visiting dignitary also lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan armed forces and acknowledged the force’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. Upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a contingent of the armed forces presented a guard of honour to the Turkish general. General Gürak also called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at GHQ. According to the ISPR, the discussion encompassed various topics of mutual interest, spanning defence, training, and initiatives aimed at bolstering regional peace and stability. Both sides acknowledged the robust relationship between their nations and committed to expanding defence collaboration further. The COAS underscored the imperative of advancing existing military cooperation between their armed forces. The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan’s efforts in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as the Pakistan Army’s role in combating terrorism.