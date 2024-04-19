Industries committing power theft in collusion with PESCO: PHC

The Peshawar High Court criticized the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) during a hearing on a petition filed by residents of Matni area who have been facing electricity cuts for a year.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed pointed out that instead of targeting ordinary consumers for non-payment, Pesco should focus on curbing large-scale theft by industrial units. He questioned the company’s lack of action against such theft, which ultimately leads to power shortages and hardship for everyday citizens.

“Electricity theft is not done by the common consumer,” Justice Ahmed remarked. “Don’t you know people from your department are involved in electricity theft? Institutions do not work because of which there is loss.”

He further emphasized the importance of providing uninterrupted electricity to those who pay their bills. “Take action against those who do not pay bills, but give electricity to those who are paying bills,” he said. “What do you say to those who pay bills? You are punishing them.” Justice Sahibzada Asadullah echoed these concerns, highlighting the counter-productive nature of power cuts. “When you provide electricity, people will collect the bill,” he stated. “When you don’t provide electricity, people will not pay the bill.” The petitioner, facing immense difficulties due to the prolonged power outage, expressed his desperation and even mentioned feeling suicidal. The court directed Pesco to submit a report on the matter by the next hearing, scheduled for April 30th.