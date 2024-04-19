PRCS Chairman, Karachi Corps Commander discuss humanitarian efforts in Sindh

Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), held a significant meeting with Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar at the Corps headquarters in Karachi on Thursday. The meeting focused on ongoing humanitarian efforts in the Sindh province.

During the dialogue, Chairman Laghari reiterated PRCS’s unwavering commitment, particularly in the face of challenging circumstances such as the devastating flood 2022. Through strategic partnerships with esteemed organizations like the IFRC, ICRC, and Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners, PRCS swiftly initiated relief efforts, benefiting over 2.8 million individuals across 55 districts, with a special emphasis on underserved areas. The collaboration between PRCS, the government, and the Armed Forces significantly alleviated the plight of flood-affected communities in the most affected districts of Sindh province.

Chairman Laghari provided insights into PRCS’s emergency flood response in Sindh, highlighting activities such as the distribution of essential supplies, provision of shelter, health care, installation of water treatment facilities, and provision of cash assistance to affected families. Additionally, ongoing recovery initiatives in 5 districts of Sindh Province, supported by RCRC Movement Partners, aim to assist 435,000 people with shelter, health, cash assistance, livelihood support, agri-support initiatives, water and sanitation facilities, and hygiene promotion.

Furthermore, Chairman Laghari shared details of PRCS’s immediate response to the Biparjoy Cyclone including early evacuation to the safe sites,provision of NFIs to 28,000 individuals and food packages, to aid 10,000 cyclone- families in the flood-stricken areas of Thatta, Badin, and Sajawal districts, augmenting rescue and relief operations conducted by the Armed Forces and NDMA.

Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar commended the Pakistan Red Crescent Society’s (PRCS) significant contributions, emphasizing its pivotal role in managing natural disasters. He praised the dedication of PRCS under the leadership of Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, highlighting its ability to transcend ethnic and cultural boundaries in humanitarian efforts.

The Corps Commander highly praised the timely and efficient response of PRCS under Chairman Laghari’s leadership, hailing him as a national hero. He underscored the importance of enhancing collaborative efforts in disaster risk reduction, anticipatory actions, and disaster management planning, climate change, awareness & preparedness and other initiatives aimed at mitigating the hardships faced by vulnerable communities by engagement of PRCS volunteers and he said Pakistan Army will provide all possible resources to PRCS.

He further said, Pakistan Army stand side by side with PRCS to deal with any natural calamities and disaster situation across Pakistan.Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar also pledged full support to PRCS in all districts of Sindh province to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable communities during peace time and emergency situation.

As a symbol of mutual appreciation, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar exchanged mementos at the conclusion of the meeting.