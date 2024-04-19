Student seeks justice after police misconduct

Muhammad Osama, a BS student, has sought justice from police high-ups after he was allegedly accosted by two policemen in the precincts of Wahdat Colony Police Station.

According to details, Osama said he was supplying water to homes in Neelum Block on a vehicle when two footmen dressed in police uniform signaled him to stop. He said the two policemen ordered him to get down and take his shoes off. Then the cops started searching his vehicle before tearing apart plastic covers of seats.

He said that he told the policemen that he was a Beaconhouse University student working as a salesman in the area. But they did not listen to him and started beating him He accused the policemen of stealing Rs200,000 from his vehicle. He requested police high-ups to take a stern action against the policemen, who were also not wearing their identification badges. He demanded that his money should be return and that all police officials should be bound to wear their identification badges.