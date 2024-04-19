Several tandoors sealed in Rawalpindi

The district administration of Rawalpindi on Thursday sealed dozens of tandoors and seized the equipment for observing strike against the government’s rate of naan and roti.

Nanbais locked horns with the provincial government after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reduced the prices of naan and roti across the province. All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran on Wednesday announced that the nanbais would observe a shutter-down strike in Punjab and Islamabad. Tandoors in Taxila, Gujjar Khan, Jatli, Kallar Syedan and other areas are closed. The masses have moved to bakeries to cater to their needs for bread.