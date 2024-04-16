Bushra Bibi wants to be examined in Shaukat Khanum

Bushra Bibi, wife of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on Monday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) for a medical examination in Shaukat Khanum hospital.

As per details, the plea was filed in IHC by Shoaib Shaheen on behalf of Bushra Bibi, seeking her medical examination in Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The plea stated that the wife of former prime minister was poisoned in sub-jail Banigala hereby her medical examination should be conducted in Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

On April 6, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded the authorities conduct a medical examination of Bushra Bibi, wife of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, from Shaukat Khanum Hospital. PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan – in a statement – said they will only accept the medical reports – issued by a personal physician, demanding to conduct examination from Shaukat Khanum Hospital.