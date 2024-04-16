PTI-backed candidates challenge poll results of three capital seats

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged on Monday the election results of three National Assembly seats from Islamabad in the capital’s high court and alleged that the February 8 results were marred by rigging.

The three independent candidates backed by PTI have urged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to revoke the victory notification of the three seats which were clinched by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) members.

The three candidates who challenged the election results from their respective constituencies included Aamir Mughal from NA-46 Islamabad, Shoaib Shaheen from NA-47, and Ali Bukhari from NA-48.

On April 13, six opposition parties including PTI joined to form a “grand opposition alliance” named Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Aain (TTA)” against the incumbent ‘rigged’ government set-up.

The alliance kicked off its protest movement against alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections from Balochistan by staging two separate public gatherings in Pishin and Chaman on Saturday.

Former parliamentary leader at Sindh assembly and NA-241 candidate, Khurrum Sher Zaman also submitted the NA-241 rigging case to the election tribunal on March 22.

Last month, on February 20, during an informal media talk inside Adiala jail, PTI supremo Imran Khan denounced the poll irregularities as the “mother of all rigging,” asserting that it has turned Pakistan into a global laughing stock.