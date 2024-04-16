Power theft ’causes’ over Rs438bln loss to national kitty

In a startling revelation, power theft in Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) reportedly resulted in a whopping Rs 438 billion loss to the national kitty, it emerged on Monday.

According to sources, the losses soared to over Rs 438 billion out of the total annual billing of Rs 723 billion. Sources said that the power division has declared the power supplying companies in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Peshawar, Quetta, and Tribal areas as the worst-performing DISCOs.

On April 7, the Punjab Energy Department accused power distribution companies of overcharging the government institutions, terming it a burden on the provincial exchequer. The energy department maintained that the Punjab Energy Department said that Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) are overcharging from government departments.

It added that there are over 102,000 electric connections at government departments across the province.”In the financial year 2022-23, the provincial departments consumed electricity worth over Rs 1.91 billion but had to pay Rs 76 billion,” it added. It is worth mentioning here that the federal government ‘okayed’ deputation of Federal Investigation Officers (FIA) officers to electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to end power theft.