Only govt can regulate roti price, Punjab govt tells naanbais

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Azma Zahid Bokhari while addressing a press conference in DGPR Lahore said that PML-N had launched mega projects like CPEC, motorways and eradicated load shedding from the country.

“Shahbaz Sharif is still considered as the best administrator in all the provinces of Pakistan. Maryam Nawaz will leave behind her elders in terms of development in Punjab.

“PTI government did nothing for the people but only propaganda. The Punjab government has reduced the price of Rooti by four rupees. Since 2004, the Air Ambulance scheme has been in the papers, but Maryam Nawaz brought this plan in a month and a half. The rescue personnel are taking training now.

“An airplane and two helicopters are also part of this initiative. All facilities of Air Ambulance will be free for the common man and no one will spend any money on it. Air ambulances will be stationed at three different places. She said that 35 rupees of flour were in the first term of Nawaz Sharif. Sasti Roti was Shahbaz Sharif’s plan, now a bag of 20 kg of flour will be reduced by five hundred rupees.

“The administration of Punjab is taking steps to ensure Roti-Naan availability on Notified Rates. We have reduced the price of Naan and Roti after completing homework. She said that there is no word of impossibility in the dictionary of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

“It is hoped that very soon the people of KPK will ask their government about the bridges, roads, health, and education. I wish the people of KPK get facilities for health, education, and air ambulance.”

While answering the questions, she said that Chief Minister Punjab is the daughter of Pakistan, and wherever an air ambulance is needed, Punjab will play the role of elder brother. “Kisan Etihad representatives are being taken on board regarding the support price of wheat. The Punjab government is taking steps to provide modern agriculture machinery, pesticides, and seeds to the farmers.”

She added, “We are taking steps to bring all modern agriculture tools in Pakistan that are being used in the world. It is not the job of the Naanbai Association but the government of Punjab to regulate the prices of things.”

“Maryam Nawaz has changed her lifestyle, now her dressing routine is not much better than us. Health care will be improved and brought back for the betterment of the common man. The people who can afford health facilities on their own will not get health cards.”