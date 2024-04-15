Lightning, rains kill 36 people as authorities declare emergency in southwest Pakistan

Lightning and heavy rains have killed at least 36 people, mostly farmers, across Pakistan in the past three days, officials said Monday, as authorities in the country’s southwest declared a state of emergency.

Most of the deaths occurred when lightning struck farmers harvesting wheat and rains caused houses to collapse in eastern Punjab province, said Arfan Kathia, a spokesman for the provincial disaster management authority. He said more rains were expected this week.

Rain also lashed the capital, Islamabad, and killed seven people in southwestern Baluchistan province over the weekend, and eight others died in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Rainwaters flooded streets in the northwestern city of Peshawar and in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan, where authorities declared a state of emergency.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in televised remarks that he had ordered authorities to provide relief aid in regions hit by rains. Pakistan´s water reservoirs would improve because of the rains, he said, while expressing concern over the deaths and damage.

Meanwhile, heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan killed 33 people and injured 27 others in three days, according to Abdullah Janan Saiq, the Taliban´s spokesman for the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management.

More than 600 houses were either damaged or destroyed while around 200 livestock died. The flooding also damaged large areas of agricultural land and more than 85 kilometers (53 miles) of roads, he said.

He said authorities in Afghanistan had provided aid to nearly 23,000 families, and that flash floods were reported in 20 out of the country’s 34 provinces.

Rafay Alam, a Pakistani environmental expert, said that such heavy April rainfall is unusual.

“Two years ago, Pakistan witnessed a heat wave in March and April and now we are witnessing rains and it is all of because of climate change, which had caused heavy flooding in 2022,” he said.

In 2022, downpours had swelled rivers and at one point inundated one-third of Pakistan, killing 1,739 people. The floods also caused $30 billion in damage.

Floods, landslides warning

Intermittent rain continues to blanket various parts of Pakistan, including Punjab, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Meteorological Department has predicted more rain today with authorities on high alert for potential flooding and landslides.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rain and hail in some areas, with a risk of flooding in rivers and low-lying areas, as well as landslides in mountainous regions.

In Balochistan, heavy rain and snowfall have been reported in several areas, including Khuzdar, Ziarat, Zhob, and Quetta, with Pasni recording the highest rainfall of 90mm.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Punjab. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper and south-west Balochistan are likely to experience more rain with thunderstorms today. The mountainous areas of Balochistan are likely to experience snowfall today, while heavy rain is expected to cause flooding in the river channels of Khuzdar, Ziarat, Zhob, Shirani, Muslim Bagh, Quetta, Pishin, Naseerabad, Jafarabad, Mastung, Sibbi, Loralai, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar and Turbat, where low-lying areas might get submerged.

Similar weather patterns are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Malakand, Balakot, Kalam, Saidu Sharif, Shangla, Naran and Kaghan in addition to the threat of landslides.

In Lahore, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecasted rain in the coming week, while Karachi anticipates heavy rainfall starting from April 18 due to the second wave of westerly winds entering the city on April 17. Quetta is preparing for a new rain system entering the region, with heavy rains predicted for North Balochistan and coastal areas on April 17 and 18. The new system will cause rainfall for three days, as per the Met Department.

In Charsadda, the water level in rivers has risen due to the rain in the upper areas. The rising water levels in the Swat River have prompted residents to remain vigilant, and authorities have advised those living near rivers to avoid the edges. There is also a low-level flood reported in the Khayali area of Swat.

In Abbottabad, intermittent rain is expected to continue for three days, while in Dera Ismail Khan, storm drains have flooded due to heavy rainfall, and snowfall has returned to the mountain ranges of Mount Sulaiman.

The city of Batakhela in Malakand is experiencing flooding in rivers and canals, with the Swat River’s water level rising significantly. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with the Irrigation Department and local administrations taking precautionary measures to minimize damage and ensure the safety of residents.

Schools closed

The government of Balochistan has announced that schools will remain closed for two more days (Monday and Tuesday) amid rain and

urban flooding emergency.

As per details, a rain and urban flooding emergency was declared in Balochistan in the wake of torrential rains in the province. Chief Minister Balochistan

Sarfaraz Bugti presided a meeting attended by PDMA officials and Divisional Commissioners where he was dismayed over not addressing the public complaints.

Yesterday, the Met Office forecast rainfall in over 25 districts of Balochistan on third day of the wet spell in the province. As per details, at least 10 persons have lost their lives in lightning strikes, roof collapse and other rain-related incidents.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that 15 houses were damaged in Pishin during rainfall. “The roads of Hanna Orak and Chashma Achozai, which were closed by flash floods, have been restored”, PDMA stated. “The water flowing at Pinjra Pull point in Bolan Pass,” PDMA said.

The disaster management authority has advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel. It said that the vehicles stranded in flooding at Chashma Achozai, have been rescued. PDMA said that dozens of people have also been rescued in Pishin. One man and two children were killed in lightning strikes as rainfall lashed parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Chaman Chagai, Nushki, Dera Bugti, Sorab, Kohlu and Khuzdar yesterday.

Low-lying areas in Quetta were flooded after heavy rainfall. Rainfall was also reported in Mastung, Kalat, Nushki, Pishin, Kharan, Qila Abdullah and Kachhi. A dust storm also battered Kalat, hampering visibility in the area. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan said that two children died in a thunderbolt in Sorab district.