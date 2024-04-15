‘Concrete jungle’: CM seeks uplift plan for Murree

Murree: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a comprehensive plan for the development of Murree, while co-chairing with Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif a special meeting on Murree’s problems, and development needs.

Madam Chief Minister directed to ban use of plastic in Murree and other tourist spots to ensure cleanliness and environmental preservation. She examined a proposed site for the construction of state-of-the-art hospital in Murree. She approved, in-principle, Water Supply Scheme to bring water from river Jhelum to Murree, besides seeking a plan for the maintenance and filtration of existing water scheme.

A ban on the entry of vehicles into Murree was considered in the meeting. Madam Chief Minister directed to start cable car and modern tram service for safe parking in Murree. A proposal to issue permit cards to the vehicles entering Murree was also reviewed in the meeting.

Madam Chief Minister directed to ensure parking space in every building. She directed to identify and immediately demolish illegal buildings in Murree. Final plan for clearing encroachments in Murree was also approved in the meeting. It was decided to make bus stand functional, besides closing all illegal bases in Murree.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to develop New Murree, Kotli Sattian and other adjoining areas into alternative tourist destinations. She directed to construct motorway-like clean toilets in Murree. She also approved the establishment of Solid Waste Management, and Parks and Horticulture Authority for Murree.

Madam Chief Minister directed to widen Murree roads and make them one-way. She said, “The streets of Murree will be cleared of potholes and street markets will be restored.” The extension of Jhika Gali Chowk was also reviewed in the meeting.

“Murree has become a concrete jungle. Construction standards have not been taken into consideration,” said PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He added, “Construction of hotels and buildings on land sliding points can be very dangerous.”

Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said, “In the past, the goal was to make money, destroying the ancient beauty of historical buildings.” “Tourist sites present a dismal picture of mismanagement,” he added. he highlighted, “I congratulate Shehbaz Sharif for removing illegal buildings in Murree.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Bad structures are distorting the natural beauty of Murree.” She added, “The protection of people’s life is the foremost duty of the government.”

MPA Bilal Sati, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Shirazi, RPO and other officials attended the meeting. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and MNA Osama Ashfaq Sarwar joined the meeting via video link.

Separately, teachers and students of the Government Girls High School, Murree got pleasantly surprised to see Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who reached there in heavy rain. She inquired about the studies and other issues from the students. She asked them, “Where do you come from? If there is any problem or need, let me know.”

Madam Chief Minister expressed her love and affection for the girls, and directed to get the best medical treatment for a girl with disability in one arm. She appreciated arrangements of the school.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman was also present at the occasion.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in Kallar Kahar accident. She offered condolences and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

Madam Chief Minister directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured, and prayed for their complete and early recovery. She said, “May Allah grant the deceased higher place in Jannah, and grant speedy recovery to the injured.”