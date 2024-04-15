Eid Festival Bazaars to be organized in all markets from next year

Irfan Nawaz Memon, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad has said that the business community is the key player in the economic development of the country and that he would initiate all the necessary steps to facilitate it. He said this while addressing the closing ceremony of Eid Festival Bazaar on Chand Raat at Abpara market as Chief Guest. It is worth mentioning that the ICCI in collaboration with the Traders Welfare Associations organized Eid Festivals at five different markets of the capital to enable the customers to buy articles of their choice at affordable price, said a press release issued here on Monday. Deputy Commissioner appreciated the ICCI and the Traders Welfare Associations for organizing Eid Festival Bazaars for the benefit of the consumers.Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that the Aabpara Market is the oldest market of Islamabad and is playing central role in improving the economy by promoting trade activities and that ICCI would continue to work with relevant government departments to resolve the issues of the business community. He was also impressed by Capital Development Authority that focused on the beautification of the market by removing encroachments and extending maximum possible facilities to the traders for a suitable atmosphere for their businesses. He said that the Office Bearers of Market Associations are playing an important role in solving the problems of the traders by sacrificing their own businesses and family responsibilities, which is highly laudable. He expressed gratitude for all the government bodies and traders for extending complete cooperation with the ICCI for the promotion of trade activities in the capital and announced that from next year Eid festival Bazaars will be organized at all the markets of the capital. Speaking at the occasion, Ajmal Baloch, President, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tijaran and Traders Action Committee Islamabad commended ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for extending complete cooperation with the traders for solution of their problems and revitalizing the commercial activities. He also assured his fullest cooperation with the ICCI for the protection of traders’ rights and overcoming their problems. On his part former Senior Vice President ICCI Khalid Chaudhry said that traders will continue their just struggle for their rights and nobody will be allowed to create rift in their ranks. On this occasion shields from Traders Welfare Association Aabpara were also presented to DC Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and SSP Traffic Sarfraz Virk in recognition of their services for the business community Prizes were also distributed among consumers through lucky draws.