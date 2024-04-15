Shahrukh Khan names the actor who is the ‘best’ in India

Bollywood’s megastar Shahrukh Khan named Indian Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh as the ‘best actor’ in the country.

Actor, singer, musician, a man with various feathers on his hat, Diljit Dosanjh has been currently sweeping acclaim for his latest work as the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, in his recently released biopic by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and superstar Shahrukh Khan is the one to be given credit.

During a recent outing on Indian comedian Kapil Sharma’s new show on Netflix, Ali revealed that he was convinced by Khan to cast Dosanjh in his film, who believed that the latter is the ‘best actor’ in the country. “Shahrukh Khan told me ‘The best actor in the country in Diljit’,” Ali shared. Initially amused by the revelation, Dosanjh added, “Shayad mood mai honge (He must have been in a good mood).”

The director also added, “If Diljit had declined this role, then maybe the film would have never been made. We have been very lucky. We couldn’t have had a better cast. Both of them.”

Notably, the biopic stars Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra as the late singer’s wife Amarjot, opposite Dosanjh.

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ was first released in theatres last week, before making its way to streaming giant Netflix, after five days. The title received positive reviews from critics, particularly for Ali’s direction, Dosanjh’s performance and the film’s soundtrack.