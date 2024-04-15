CCTV footage of attack on Salman Khan’s residence emerges

Local police in India released another CCTV footage of two bike-borne suspects who opened fire outside Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai a day earlier.

The CCTV footage showed both the alleged shooters wearing caps and had a backpack. The two were also seen firing at the house of Salman Khan. The video footage showed one of the shooters wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket and denims, while the other person donned a red t-shirt and denims. Meanwhile, the local police intensified its search after recovering a two-wheeler, believed to be used by the duo, near the actor’s home in Bandra.

The police filed the first information report against unidentified persons after the two men opened fire on Salman Khan’s home in Galaxy apartment of Bandra.

Earlier, Indian news agencies reported that the plan to attack the house of Bollywood star Salman Khan was reportedly plotted in the US by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The plan of firing attack outside Khan’s house was hatched by the right-hand men of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the US, said the Mumbai police, after preliminary investigations of the incident.

Anmol, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post. Reports said that he had contacted the US-based gangster Rohit Godara, to hire professional shooters for the attack. Anmol claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post, reading, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer so that you understand our strength. This is the first and last warning. After this, the firing will happen at your home.” Reportedly, both the bike-borne assailants belong to the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in the Tihar Jail of Indian capital Delhi, for his involvement in multiple high-profile murder cases, including of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala as well as of Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.