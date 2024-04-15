New Zealand team arrives for T20I series

The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Islamabad during the wee hours on Sunday to play a five-match T20I series against Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed in a statement, as the two sides gear up to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June this year.

New Zealand will be led by experienced all-rounder Michael Bracewell and will miss the likes of Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner, who have opted to not play in the series and instead focus on their duties in the Indian Premier League.

“New Zealand team have arrived in Islamabad for the five-match T20I series against Pakistan,” the PCB said in a statement. “New Zealand’s 14-day tour will run from April 14-28.”