UK High Court slaps hefty fine on YouTuber Adil Raja

A UK High Court on Sunday slapped a hefty fine of £10,000 on controversial YouTuber Adil Raja. According to details, Adil Raja lost appeals in the case of Brigadier (Retired) Rashid Nasir’s defamation in British court. Raja failed in his request to dismiss the case against him for defamation. Adil Raja has been ordered by the court to pay the costs, contempt of court fines, and security expenses. Raja had published words which were seriously defamatory of Rashid Naseer in nine publications on social media sites YouTube, Facebook and Twitter/X. The UK high court judge dismissed all the requests of the controversial YouTuber. Deputy High Court Judge Richard Spearman ordered that Raja pay £5,000 to the applicant, while the court gave until April 17, 2024, for the payment of the fine. Raja appeared in court with his lawyer and PTI UK leader Mehtab Anwar Aziz via a video link. It was stated by the court that all allegations against Adil Raja’s Brigadier (retired) Rashid Nasir are baseless and incorrect, Now Adil Raja will have to present evidence in court to prove all his allegations. Raja’s request to take security of one and a half lakh pounds was also rejected, and the request to keep witnesses confidential was also rejected.