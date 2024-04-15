Ihsanullah leaves for Manchester to meet orthopedic surgeon

Injured fast bowler Ihsanullah on Sunday left for Manchester, England, for examination of his elbow injury by orthopedic surgeon Prof. Adam Watts on Monday (tomorrow). Professor Watts specialises in hand and wrist surgery, shoulder and elbow procedures, sports injuries, and trauma surgery. In an update on Ihsanullah’s injury by the PCB, it is informed that Ihsanullah’s franchise, Multan Sultans, has collaborated with the PCB to secure this appointment. It further stated that the PCB, as Ihsanullah’s parent body, will bear all expenses for his treatment and rehabilitation. The PCB will further update on the fast bowler’s injury following Professor Watts’ assessment and diagnosis.