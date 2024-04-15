PM directs speeding up relief operations as rains, lightning kill over 20

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed authorities to speed up relief operations as heavy rains, and lightning strikes killed over 20 in Pakistan’s Punjab and Balochistan provinces this week.

Rains, thunderstorms and gusty winds hit Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces on Friday. Intermittent showers continued in these regions on Saturday and Sunday.

The death toll from lightning strikes in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Lodhran, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts were recorded at 17, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Saturday.

In the southwestern Balochistan province, at least eight people were killed in similar incidents in Surab, Dera Bugti, Pishin and other areas, local media reports said.

“The prime minister has directed the NDMA [National Disaster Management Authority] and other relevant institutions to speed up relief activities in affected areas,” a statement from Sharif’s office said.

He also directed authorities to provide medical aid to the injured and expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives in the incidents.

Pakistan has been prone to natural disasters and consistently ranks among one of the most adversely affected countries due to the effects of climate change.