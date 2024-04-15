Senior medical officer suspended for negligence during Vasakhi mela

In a swift response to alleged negligence, Evacuee Trust Property Board Secretary Fareed Iqbal has taken decisive action by suspending Senior Medical Officer Dr. Tanveer Mushtaq.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the suspension comes in the wake of investigations into purported lapses in duty during the Vasakhi mela.

During an inspection of the Vasakhi fair arrangements at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hassan Abdal, Secretary Fareed Iqbal and his team discovered multiple shortcomings. These included the absence of Dr. Mushtaq from the medical camp and he was allegedly found asleep in his room.

Secretary Fareed Iqbal emphasized the need for strict adherence to duty, especially during such crucial events. The suspension serves as a stern warning to all officials entrusted with responsibilities during public gatherings.

Further inquiries into the matter are underway as the Evacuee Trust Property Board ensures accountability and professionalism in its operations, the press release added.