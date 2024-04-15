Six outlaws arrested, narcotics, weapons recovered

Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended six outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

A public relations officer said on Sunday that, responding to the directions of DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified its crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Meanwhile, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Adnan Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. Likewise, the Karachi Company police team arrested two accused namely Abdul Samad and Bilal and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possession. The Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Fazal Subhan and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession.

Moreover, the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Baqir Hussain and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession, The Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Nisar ul Haq Minhas and recovered 610 grams heroin from his possession. The police have registered separate cases against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. The DIG Operations directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements, as the Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

The citizens are urged to cooperate with police and to report any suspicious activity or information on the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the “ICT-15″app for immediate assistance.

Child Molester

Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) has successfully apprehended an accused who was allegedly involved in child molestation case and obtained his physical remand from the relevant court to carry out further investigations. A public relations officer said on Sunday that, on April 10, 2024, the Kirpa police team received information from a plaintiff who stated that my 10 years old son was sexually assaulted by an accused namely Imdad Hussain . Upon receiving the information, the Kirpa police team registered case no. 161 under section 376-PPC.

DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari took immediate notice of a molestation case registered at Kirpa police station. He directed the officials to apprehend the culprit on a priority basis.

A specialized police team was formed under the supervision of SSP Investigation. The SSOIU and Kirpa police teams utilized all scientific and technical resources and successfully apprehended the accused involved in this case. The police also took a physical remand of the accused and further investigation is underway. DIG Operations appreciated the performance of the team and emphasized that crimes of this nature against women and children are utterly unacceptable and that those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.