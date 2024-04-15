IRSA releases 132,800 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 132,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 140,800 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1414.82 feet and was 16.82 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,200 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1107.05 feet, which was 57.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 28,800 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 15,200, 38,100, 33,700 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 69,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.