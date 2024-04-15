President, PM congratulate Sikh community on celebration of Baisakhi

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday extended his heartfelt felicitation to the Sikh community on the celebration of Baisakhi. In a message, the president said that the occasion gave a message of love, happiness, peace and affection.

Pakistan felt pride over its diverse cultural heritage, President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

Pakistan would ensure all steps to facilitate the Sikh community, he further added.

The president said that Pakistan was committed to safeguarding the rights of all minorities and they acknowledged the contributions made by the minorities in the progress and development of the country. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated Sikh community living in Pakistan and across the globe on the celebration of Baisakhi.

In a message, the prime minister said that the Government of Pakistan and all the provincial governments were ensuring provision of all facilities to the Sikh Yatrees who were visiting their religious places in Pakistan to perform their religious rituals. Basakhi was an occasion showing the colours of spring and an event to exchange feelings like love, affection and joys, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying. The prime minister said that they felt pride that Pakistan comprised the beauty of combination of different faiths and cultures and the event of Baisakhi further added to that beauty.