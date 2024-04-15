Karachi police rescues abducted girl within 24 hours

Karachi Korangi police have arrested the kidnapper involved in the kidnapping of children on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Hasan Sardar Niazi said that the arrested kidnapper had abducted a young girl from Awami area Saturday.

Korangi Awami Colony Police had rescued the young girl Umima. The escaped kidnapper was arrested within 24 hours on technical basis. The arrested kidnapper has been involved in the kidnapping of children in Korangi Zaman Town area in 2008. The arrested accused was identified as Imran son of Nawabuddin. Further investigation is going on with the kidnapper accused.