Karachi receives light to moderate rain

Parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain on Sunday morning due to the influence of a westerly wave. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain in Karachi will persist till April 15.

Airport, I.I Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 33, DHA and other parts of the city received rain.

Meanwhile, rainfall is expected in Jamshoro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, and other cities of Sindh. Earlier, the PMD predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms in parts of the country during Eidul Fitr. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday issued instructions as Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfall from today under two westerly systems. According to the spokesperson, the CM has directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), all towns and the water board to complete arrangements for rain with respect to their departments.