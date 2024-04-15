Police arrets 4 accused in blind murder case

Police traced the blind murder and dacoity incident that occurred three months ago and arrested the accused.

According to police sources, four unknown armed robbers stopped a shopkeeper named Zubair in limits of Shah Jamal police station at gunpoint on way home. They looted Rs 8 lakh and injured him by opening fire. The injured shopkeeper succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Shah Jamal had registered a case against unknown robbers. Police arrested the four suspects involved in robbery and blind murder using mobile phone forensics and modern technology after three months of continuous efforts. The accused have been identified as Irfan, Wakil, Amjad and Farhan. More revelations were expected during interrogation.