Pak Army starts tree plantation drive in North Waziristan

Pakistan Army has started tree plantation drive on the arrival of spring season at Bang Dar area of Tehsil Ghulam Khan in North

Waziristan. Initially, Pakistan Army leveled the land to make it cultivable and then fruit plants were cultivated. Pakistan Army also distributed saplings to the locals and guidelines were also given to them regarding plant protection for optimal growth. People expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for this historic initiative as there will be lasting and positive results on the climate and the lives of the people of North Waziristan.