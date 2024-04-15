Three dead, 8 injured in collision between two buses

At least three people including two baby girls were killed and eight were seriously injured when two passenger buses collided with each other at Superhighway, in Karachi.

As per rescue sources, two passenger buses collided with each other near Jokhia Morr at Superhighway as the drivers lost control of vehicles due to rain. As a result, three people including two baby girls and eight people were seriously injured.

The injured and bodies were moved to the Jinnah Hospital. As per initial reports, the identity of the injured could not be revealed. Parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain on Sunday morning due to the influence of a westerly wave. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain in Karachi will persist till April 15. Airport, I.I Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 33, DHA and other parts of the city received rain.