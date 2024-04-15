Goods worth millions of rupees damaged as factories catch fire

A fire broke out in a warehouse of plastic containers in the second street of Pakka Qila Hyderabad, reported on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the entire warehouse was engulfed in flames and as a result of the fire, goods worth millions of rupees in the warehouse were burnt to ashes. After receiving information, fire brigade vehicles reached to douse the fire. However, the cause of the fire is still not known. The warehouse was built in a residential and historical building.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a chemical factory near Gajumata Lahore. According to rescue officials 10 emergency rescue vehicles are present at the accident site. However, the cause of the fire could not be determined. Rescue officials said that the fire is moderate which will be controlled soon.