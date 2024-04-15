IG Punjab releases Rs 8.5 million for various police projects

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring regular good measures for the welfare of the police constabulary and families of the martyrs, in continuation of which, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released an amount of 85 lakh rupees to various units and districts of Punjab Police. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that districts and units that do not have own welfare projects are given money every month from the Police Endowment Fund, this money is being spent on police constabulary and welfare of martyrs’ families and educational scholarships for children. Spokesman of Punjab Police said that Special Protection Unit, Tele Communication, Investigation Punjab was given 10 lakh rupees each, while Special Branch, CTD has been released Rs. 05 lakh rupees to each both.