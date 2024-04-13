Syra Yousuf celebrates Eid with daughter

It was a mommy-daughter quality time for A-list actor Syra Yousuf this Eidul Fitr, who spent the day with her only child Nooreh Shahroz.

Syra Yousuf took some time out from her busy schedule around Eid this year, in order to spend some quality time with her daughter. Turning to Instagram on Thursday, the second day of Eidul Fitr 2024, the celebrity posted a three-picture gallery of her warm celebrations of the religious festival, with the star kid.

“Eid with my eidi,” Yousuf wrote in the caption of the picture post, which sees the stunning mother-daughter duo, flaunting their traditional Eid fits. The actor wore a minimalist black and white printed saree with a pop of green colour for the day and styled it with dainty jewels, bright red bangles and a sleek side-parted bun. Nooreh, on the other hand, was dressed in a festive white kurta with gold embellishments.

The now-viral pictures received a huge response from her millions of followers in the form of likes and heart-warming comments for the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor and her daughter.

Pertinent to note that Nooreh, 9, is the only child of Yousuf and her ex-husband, actor Shahroz Sabzwari, from their 8-year-long marriage. They parted ways in 2020. While she is still happily single, Sabzwari married supermodel Sadaf Kanwal in 2022 and together they share a baby girl, Syeda Zahra Sabzwari.