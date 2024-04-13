Dur-e-Fishan lists down cons of love marriage

Showbiz A-lister Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared her thoughts on relationships and listed down three drawbacks of a love marriage. In her outing on ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, with host Nida Yasir, popular actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared she doesn’t believe in love marriages. Asked to list down three cons of the same, Saleem mentioned that couples involved in love marriages don’t take each other seriously and one doesn’t try to win over his wife in the initial days of relationship, as in the arranged marriage setup. Secondly, the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star shared both the individuals involved already know so much about each other from their dating period that there are no surprises or sparks when they are officially a couple. Lastly, the celebrity was of the opinion that love marriages in general lack excitement among partners. Notably, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment, with her consistently stellar performances, while she also enjoys a massive fan following in the digital sphere. On the acting front, Saleem last swept acclaim for her performance in the blockbuster drama serial ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, co-starring A-list actor Mikaal Zulfiqar.