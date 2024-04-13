Dozens of tourists trapped due to landslides

After heavy rains in the Kalam Valley of Swat during the Eid holidays, landslides blocked traffic on the Kalam-Bahrain Road at different points. According to details, Kalam-Bahrain Road was blocked in the Laykot area of the Kalam Valley and tourists were struck on both sides of the road. The sources said that a good number of tourists had come to spend their Eid holidays in the hilly areas of northern Pakistan. Mostly the Pakistani tourists belonging to plain areas of the country were travelling in these areas on their private vehicles. The sources said the local administration has started work to remove the obstacles on the road.