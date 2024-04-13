Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman writes to Hamas chief, condoles over death of sons in Israeli strike

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, head of the Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) religious party, has written a letter to Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh to condole over the death of his three sons in an Israeli strike in Gaza, the JUI said on Thursday. Israel confirmed the killings that came as talks in Cairo for a temporary ceasefire and hostage release deal dragged on without signs of a breakthrough. Speaking to Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera, Haniyeh suggested the strike, which also killed four of his grandchildren, was an attempt to shift Hamas’s negotiating stance. In his letter to the Hamas chief, Rehman said targeting families and children of Hamas leaders was an “admission of failure” by Israel.