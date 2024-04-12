MotoGP leader Martin casts doubt over Pramac future

MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin said that he could leave Pramac Racing and that he is more attached to manufacturer Ducati than the team. Martin, who finished second last year after an intense battle with eventual champion Francesco Bagnaia, is top of the rider’s standings with 60 points following his win at last month’s Portuguese Grand Prix.

A move away from Pramac for the Spanish rider would deal a huge blow to the Italian team, who are reportedly eyeing a change from Ducati to Yamaha machines in 2025. Asked if he would be happy staying at Pramac in the event of a switch to Yamaha’s YZR-M1 bikes, Martin told reporters: “Well, at the moment I am more attached to Ducati than with Pramac. “It has been like this for all my MotoGP career. Everybody knows what my priority is,” added Martin, speaking ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas. “Let’s wait because it is still early but I hope to move to a factory team. Even if Pramac changes, I think, I won’t stay here.”