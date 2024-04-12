‘Hum Tum Aur Wo’ and ‘Daghabaaz Dil’ intrigue cinemagoers on Eid

Two Urdu movies among four hit Pakistani cinemas on first day of Eidul Fitr.

Junaid Khan’s starrer comedy movie, “Hum Tum Aur Wo” and Wajahat Rauf’s directed film “Daghabaaz Dil” are the two Pakistani movies, which released in the Pakistani cinemas to entertain the Pakistanis on the eve of the festival.

The international movies The First Omen and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire also hit the Pakistani cinemas. “Hum Tum Aur Woo” features three main characters – Fawad Khan from Islamabad, Zafar Khitchi from Sargodha and Raja Yasir from Pindi. All three have no big dreams in their lives. “Daghaabaz Dil” offers a tale of love conquering all. The main stars include Mehwish Hayat, Ali Rehman Khan and Momin Saqib in the romantic movie.