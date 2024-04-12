Shahrukh Khan greets fans on Eid from Mannat

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on the eve of Eidul Fitr as the veteran actor appeared on the terrace of his house keeping his tradition alive.

Eid was celebrated across India on Thursday and the King Khan waved at his fans from the terrace of his marvellous house called ‘Mannat’. Taking to Instagram, the actor also shared a video in which he was seen waving at his thousands of fans who gathered outside the ‘Mannat’ to have a glimpse of the Bollywood king. “Eid Mubarak everyone and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity,” Khan captioned the post.

Clad in white kurta-pyjama, Shah Rukh was accompanied by his younger son AbRam Khan at the terrace of his Mumbai house. The King Khan has earlier postponed his all the shootings during the holy month of Ramadan.

The legendary actor is all set to resume his shootings and projects after Eid.