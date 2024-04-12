Police arrests citizen for beating, killing dacoit

Police on Thursday arrested a citizen for his alleged involvement in beating and killing of a dacoit in Gulshan-e-Maymar Karachi.

As per details, the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Maymar where the dacoit opened firing on the resident identified as Matiullah, leaving him injured.

However, the public managed to catch the dacoit, beat him and gunned him down. Following the incident, the police arrested Matiullah whereas search for the person who was seen in the video while opening the fire on the dacoit, is underway. In a separate incident earlier, a group of dacoits attacked a police picket in Khairpur and deprived policemen of their valuables including weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles. As per details, dacoits attacked a police picket near Pir Jo Goth in Sindh’s Khairpur district and took the cops hostage and tortured a cop over resistance.

The cops took away weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles and fled the scene safely. After getting information about the attack, SHO Pir Jo Goth sent a contingent of police for the arrest of dacoits. The law and order situation of Sindh especially of katcha area is worsening with every passing day as the dacoits continue to abduct people for ransom, while the police ‘failed’ to maintain law and order situation.

Sindh home minister: Sindh’s Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, expressed profound dismay regarding the tragic killing of a citizen who bravely resisted a robbery in the Gulshan Iqbal Chowrangi vicinity. In response, the Home Minister swiftly ordered the immediate suspension of the SHO of Gulshan Iqbal. He further instructed the authorities to expedite the arrest of the perpetrators through an inquiry led by the SSP East, ensuring a thorough investigation.

Emphasizing accountability, the minister mandated a review of the SHO’s service history and urged for necessary actions to be taken. He underscored the imperative for police officers to be actively present in the community, safeguarding public safety by combatting street crimes and apprehending offenders. Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar vehemently advocated for stringent measures to be implemented against those responsible for the heinous act, asserting justice for the innocent victim.