Torrential rains: Balochistan govt alerts PDMA

In view of heavy rains, and harsh weather conditions in Balochistan, provincial government has alerted PDMA and all deputy commissioners.

Shahid Rind, Balochistan government spokesperson said on Friday that a monitoring room has been established in PDMA while instructions have been issued to all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to remain alert. He said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has issued directives for removal of encroachments from all natural drainage channels. The people of affected areas should be shifted to safe places, he further directed. Alternative plans have been prepared to deal with the extraordinary disaster situation, Rind remarked.

Karachi: Due to the influence of a westerly wave, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain in Karachi this weekend [13-14 April].

The Met Department predicted that the westerly winds will enter the western and southern regions of the country from today and will persist till 15th April. A new series of western winds are affecting the upper regions of the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with rain with windstorms/thunderstorm expected in different parts of the region. Meanwhile rainfall is expected in Jamshoro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, and other cities of Sindh.