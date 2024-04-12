Woman killed by husband after failing to provide money

A woman in Lahore was killed by her husband after failing to provide the money he demanded from her to start a business. The deceased, Sahar Bano, had been married to a man named Asif a year ago. The couple lived with Asif’s family in Lahore’s Ghaziabad. According to the police, Asif had been demanding Bano to pay him Rs1 million to allow him to start a business. Asif had reportedly beaten her up multiple times over the same issue. The family allegedly severely beat Sahar Bano before choking her to death. The woman’s brother, Umair Ali, filed a complaint with the police, claiming that her father-in-law, Abdul Rashid, and another relative, Rashid, were also involved in the murder. Ali has also claimed that the murder was planned. Police have shifted the woman’s body to a mortuary for a post-mortem examination and investigations are underway.