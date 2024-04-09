Pakistani Rupee thrashes US dollar in interbank trading

The US dollar on the first day of the business week shed 13 paisas value and the new price of the greenback reached Rs277.80 in the interbank trading. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb along with the finance ministry officials will visit Washington D.C. to meet and convince the International Monitory Fund (IMF) for a new and one of the longest loan deals with the international lender to avoid the economic default. Pakistani government since its assumed power in February vowed to repay the debt payments on time and to cling to the new IMF deal to fix the economic woes. Pakistani unit has been performing well against the mighty US dollar amid the recent government measures bringing investors’ confidence in the Pakistani market.