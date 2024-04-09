Dananeer recreates Kareena’s ‘Jab We Met’ scenes

Influencer-turned-actor Dananeer Mobeen has once again captivated audiences with her latest Instagram reel, in which she pays homage to Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic scenes from the beloved film Jab We Met.

The video, which showcases Mobeen recreating memorable moments from the film, has swiftly garnered attention across social media platforms, eliciting nostalgia and admiration from fans worldwide. Currently starring in the Ramadan drama serial Very Filmy, Mobeen’s latest Instagram reel offers a delightful glimpse into her creative endeavours beyond the small screen.

In the captivating video, Mobeen flawlessly recreates several iconic scenes from Jab We Met, a romantic comedy-drama that remains a beloved classic among Bollywood enthusiasts. From the memorable train sequence to Kareena’s trademark dialogues, Mobeen’s portrayal pays homage to the enduring charm of the film while infusing her own unique flair. With impeccable timing and expressive gestures, she effortlessly channels the spirit of Geet, Kareena’s beloved character from the film, earning praise for her authenticity and charisma.

However, this is not the first time Mobeen has paid tribute to the iconic Bollywood star. While talking to Bollywood Hungama in an old interview, the influencer weighed in on who she looks up to and it was none other than the inimitable Bollywood diva. Mobeen, who has always been an avid Indian cinema fan, revealed that when she was a child, she used to stare endlessly at pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, also adding that her favourite Bollywood character was Kareena’s Poo from the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

“I think not just me but the entire world can relate to Poo. I feel I personally relate to Poo at times. So, I’ll just be sitting with friends and they’ll say something like ‘Okay! So, we’re going to watch a movie’ and I’ll be like, ‘Tell me how it was!'” she quipped. Responding to whether there is an element of Poo in the ‘Pawri girl’, Dananeer said, “Poo I think humare andar bas gayee hai (Poo is deeply ingrained in all of us). So, in anything that you do, it’s the sass that Poo has that comes out.”

Mobeen, who shot to fame with her viral Pawry Ho Rai Hai video, has established herself as a versatile talent in the Pakistani entertainment industry. With notable appearances in television dramas such as Sinf E Aahan and Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri, she continues to charm audiences with her charismatic performances.