Rabi Pirzada defends Adnan Siddiqui’s remarks on women

Renowned Pakistani actress and singer Rabi Pirzada has ignited a heated debate within the entertainment industry after voicing her support for Adnan Siddiqui, who recently came under fire for controversial remarks about women likening them to houseflies.

In a recent appearance on Nida Yasir’s Shan e Suhoor, Adnan Siddiqui drew widespread criticism for his derogatory comparison of women to houseflies, implying that they are persistent and bothersome.

Despite issuing an apology following the backlash, Siddiqui’s comments continued to stir controversy.

However, Rabi Pirzada has stepped forward to defend Siddiqui’s remarks, suggesting that his words may have stemmed from personal experiences.

Pirzada recounted instances where female fans displayed aggressive behaviour towards male celebrities during public events, citing incidents involving stars like Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar. According to Pirzada, such encounters may have led Siddiqui to form his analogy between women and houseflies.

While acknowledging that Siddiqui’s choice of words was inappropriate, Pirzada emphasized the need for women to avoid behaviours that could perpetuate negative stereotypes. She urged women to refrain from engaging in actions that might contribute to the perception of them as overly persistent or intrusive.

Pirzada’s defense of Siddiqui’s remarks has sparked a debate over the treatment of women in the entertainment industry, with many expressing disappointment at her stance. Critics argue that such comments only serve to reinforce harmful stereotypes and perpetuate gender inequality.