Was Shahrukh Khan aware of Shoaib Malik’s second marriage plans?

In a recent surge of viral content on social media platforms, an old clip featuring Bollywood icon Shahrukh Khan has resurfaced, shedding light on the unfolding drama surrounding Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s marital escapades.

The video clip, circulating widely on Instagram, captures a jovial exchange between Shahrukh Khan and tennis sensation Sania Mirza, wherein Khan humorously hints at Malik’s purported upcoming second marriage in Pakistan. Amidst escalating public scrutiny over Malik’s recent nuptials with actress Sana Javed, which many consider to mark his third marriage despite official acknowledgment of only two, the vintage banter between Khan and Mirza has garnered significant attention.

In the clip, Khan playfully divulges a backstage conversation with Malik regarding the reactions of Pakistani girls to his previous marriage to Indian sports star Sania Mirza. Khan quips, “I have urged them to wait for their turn,” eliciting a surprised response from Mirza, who queries the authenticity of Malik’s alleged remark. The resurgence of this light-hearted exchange has struck a chord with fans, who perceive it as a tongue-in-cheek prophecy echoing the current turmoil surrounding Malik’s personal life. Mixed reactions have flooded social media platforms, with many speculating on the veracity of Khan’s anecdote and drawing parallels to Malik’s recent controversial marriage to Javed.